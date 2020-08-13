Meet the winners of the 2020 Soribada Music Awards

Meet all the winners of the 2020 Soribada Awards for the best of K-pop. The idols little by little resume their musical activities after suspending tours, promotions and more, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the first ceremony was held with presentations and artists with the necessary preventive measures.

Even though K-pop groups were unable to hold the tours and performances scheduled for this year, the idols continued to perform comebacks and record hits with their albums, making them tonight’s winners.

If you missed the Soribada Best K-Music Award 2020 ceremony, we leave you the list with all the winners who received an award for their popularity, talent and effort.

In K-pop there are always new artists, and in the category “New Artist” it won

CRAVITY, TOO and MCND

“Next Artist Award”

DKB and AleXa

Artist on the Rise

LOONA, Natura and GWSN

Best Producer

Kim do hoon

Best Writer

Lee Han Gil with “Turns out Comatose”

Musical Icon

ONEOUS and WJSN

Best OST

Gaho



