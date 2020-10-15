Meet the winners of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Who won at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards? The awards ceremony was finally held and various artists such as BTS, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Post Malone and more triumphed tonight.

One of the most important award ceremonies in music is BBMAs. The 2020 edition of the Billboard Music Awards was different from that of past years due to the current global situation we are going through, but this did not prevent it from being a magnificent event full of surprises for artists and spectators.

Kelly Clarkson was commissioned to conduct this event for the third year in a row. The 2020 Billboard was packed with incredible performances from world-class artists like Post Malone, BTS, Bad Bunny, SIA, Doja Cat, and more.

We invite you to discover who were the winners of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, these were all the artists and bands that took home awards tonight.

FULL LIST OF 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish- When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Top Hot 100 Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Top Female Artist

Billie eilish

Top Country Artist

Luke combs

Top Song Sales Artist

Lizzo

Billboard Change Maker

Killer Mike

Top Latin Artist

Bad bunny

Top Male Artist

Post malone

Billboard Music Icon 2020

Garth brooks

Top R&B

Khalid

Chart Achievement Award

Harry Styles

Top Social Artist

Bts

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Top Artist

Post malone

One of the most anticipated presentations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was that of BTS, the K-Pop band surprised with their performance of ‘Dynamite’, have you seen it?



