Meet the winners of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Who won at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards? The awards ceremony was finally held and various artists such as BTS, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Post Malone and more triumphed tonight.
One of the most important award ceremonies in music is BBMAs. The 2020 edition of the Billboard Music Awards was different from that of past years due to the current global situation we are going through, but this did not prevent it from being a magnificent event full of surprises for artists and spectators.
Kelly Clarkson was commissioned to conduct this event for the third year in a row. The 2020 Billboard was packed with incredible performances from world-class artists like Post Malone, BTS, Bad Bunny, SIA, Doja Cat, and more.
We invite you to discover who were the winners of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, these were all the artists and bands that took home awards tonight.
FULL LIST OF 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish- When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Top Hot 100 Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Top Female Artist
Billie eilish
Top Country Artist
Luke combs
Top Song Sales Artist
Lizzo
Billboard Change Maker
Killer Mike
Top Latin Artist
Bad bunny
Top Male Artist
Post malone
Billboard Music Icon 2020
Garth brooks
Top R&B
Khalid
Chart Achievement Award
Harry Styles
Top Social Artist
Bts
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Top Artist
Post malone
One of the most anticipated presentations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was that of BTS, the K-Pop band surprised with their performance of ‘Dynamite’, have you seen it?