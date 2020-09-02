Meet the Telecine launches for September

Telecine released the list of productions that will debut on its streaming platform in September. There are several new films, including Oscar and Golden Globe nominees this year.

Thus, one of the most anticipated releases is the 1917 war drama. Set during the First World War, the film directed by Sam Mendes shows the mission of two British soldiers tasked with warning a battalion about an ambush.

Venom is another major launch this month on the platform. Starring Tom Hardy, the film shows how journalist Eddie Brock was infected by an alien symbiote and became one of the best-known antiheroes in comics.

Meanwhile, Dora and The Lost City is an option for the whole family. Based on the famous children’s drawing, the production shows young Dora on a journey to unravel the mysteries of an ancient civilization.

Harriet is one of the last September premieres on the Telecine. Well praised, the biography of American activist and abolitionist Harriet Tubman earned actress Cynthia Erivo Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

Check out the full list of this month’s premieres on streaming:

September 1st

What Makes You Stronger (2018)

Day 2

Stockholm (2019)

Day 3

The Farewell (2019)

6th

1917 (2019)

Soul of the Party (2018)

Day 8

Venom (2018)

Day 9

The Public (2019)

10th day

Dora and the Lost City (2019)

Day 14

The Nun (2018)

Day 15

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Day 16

Wendy (2020)

Day 17

Good Boys (2019)

Day 18

Teen Titans in Action! No Cinemas (2018)

19th day

Got you! (2018)

Day 21

The Orphans (2020)

Day 22

Harriet (2019)

Day 24

Secret Service Invasion (2019)

Day 28

No Safe Spaces (2019)

Day 29

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis (2018)



