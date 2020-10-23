Meet the spokeless electric bike from the future

The new electric bike without spokes was unveiled which pretends to be the new innovation with a new comfort and better ride.

For its part, the electric modality has more followers every day and it is not difficult to explain: assisted pedaling is a great factor to take into account if, for example, the bike is the daily vehicle with which we travel to work . And not only for comfort, but for design, the new electric model from Beno Technologies is the latest in e-bikes.

It is worth mentioning that Reevo, his only creation, is an electric bike without spokes. Reevo dispenses with conventional wheels thanks to a system composed of a robust but at the same time very light core that supports the tire. This acts at the same time as a rim and includes the inner tube.

Reevo could come to your country very soon

According to the information revealed for Somagnews, the battery is removable and fully charges in three hours. It has a range of up to 60 kilometers and a power of 48 volts that supply up to three different driving modes.

But the design is not the only futuristic aspect of this e-bike, as it is equipped with the latest technology. There is even a fingerprint unlocking system available to prevent theft and a screen that resembles a control panel.

The only negative aspect is its price, which is almost 3,500 euros due to the few units manufactured. In any case, it has a launch offer still operational that would leave its price at 1,700 euros.



