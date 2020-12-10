Meet the Pokémon event that helps fight cancer

Great news for Pokémon fans! This weekend (12th and 13th), the Pokémon Academy (BRTtar and LeeGengar) and Casa do Carvalho will hold the Solidarity Day. the biggest event of the year for the community and that will be full of activities.

Saturday already starts super busy with a 12 hour live full of attractions. From 2pm, it will be possible to follow conversations with content producers, chats about Pokémon GO, a championship produced by Pokéevo, and interviews with Matheus Perissé – Ash’s new voice actor – and with players Gabriel Agati and Eduardo Cunha about the VCG 2020 scenario.

In addition, there will be a board for the audience to interact and assemble the teams that the presenters of the event will use during the Anipoke Cup, which takes place on Sunday (13), also starting at 2pm.

This tournament will have 18 participants and will be divided into two phases, with the first being in the Swiss format and containing seven rounds in which only the best eight will go to the second stage, which will continue in a direct elimination format.



