Meet the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 smartphone

For a long time we have already known that OnePlus would carry out a collaboration with the game Cyberpunk 2077 and that it would have its arrival in 2020. The surprise occurred today with the official presentation of the smartphone revealing its design.

This is one of the most amazing mobile devices of all of 2020, as it comes with a surprisingly changed design and a totally focused look on the game. OnePlus has let your imagination run wild and has brought a smartphone that attracts attention. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is one of the best the company has made all year.

The moment a firm launches a smartphone with a special version, it slightly changes the colors, various details of the design, the software and the box in which it is sold. OnePlus has gone a step further with this new device. The base is a OnePlus 8T, although its design changes radically, if we see it in materials and even in aesthetics.

It is worth mentioning that the most significant changes can be seen in the camera module and in the entire rear area. The camera module now has a larger size and integrates the characteristic ‘2077’ of the game. It occupies almost all the space and manages to give it a totally different touch from the original OnePlus 8T.

Although the most attractive is in the materials selected for the rear. The entire headspace has a matte look with a snowflake pattern and gray color. It is at the back where it has a shiny black glass and a different pattern. It is in that space where you can read ‘Cyberpunk’.

Cyberpunk 2077 stylish smartphone

The smartphone has yellow accents characteristic of the game. It is a very peculiar device and that much of the gamer niche will describe as beautiful. Other users in agreement with more classic designs may refuse to buy the cell phone.

While the front of the smartphone is identical to what we see in the OnePlus 8T, but not when the screen is turned on. The firm has integrated special software to give a different look to the terminal interface. Everything is focused on the game with yellow colors and futurism in abundance.

This OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 is quite a unique piece and it has the same hardware as a normal OnePlus 8T with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is important to note that a glow-in-the-dark cover and special stickers and various game pins are included in the device box with amazing quality.

Finally, the Truth News informs you that the price of this device is 3,999 yuan, which is about 500 euros or 600 dollars in exchange. For now it will only be available in China and it is not known if it will leave this country for sale worldwide



