Meet the maned wolf, animal that prints the 200 reais bill

Meet the maned wolf, an animal that is at the end of July, the maned wolf became the hot topic among Brazilian Internet users, after being announced by the Central Bank as the star of the new R $ 200 note, which went into circulation on Wednesday (02). Since this animal will occupy a special place in your pocket for years to come, how about getting to know it a little more?

The maned wolf is known for the striking coloration of its fur, which is reddish-orange in a large part of its body and receives the important title of the largest canid in South America.

Dying breed

Unfortunately, this species suffers from extinction due to the expansion of urban areas and plantations in the Cerrado region, which is its primary habitat for the maned wolf, along with the Pampa. In addition to Brazil, it is possible to find it in countries like Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, and it is probably extinct in Uruguay.

Biologist Rogério Cunha de Paula, from the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), points out that the biggest challenge is to get collaboration from sectors of the economy, such as agribusiness.

Maned wolf characteristics

cover the 200 reais bill

Most of this animal’s habits are nocturnal and, despite carrying the title of wolf, it is not fierce and attacks only when threatened. In general, this species prefers to stay away from humans.

food

Contrary to what many people think, their diet is not only based on meat, but also includes vegetables. In general, these wolves eat arthropods, small and medium-sized vertebrates, as well as fruits, such as the lobeira – also known as wolf fruit, precisely because it is one of their favorite foods.

reproduction

In their reproductive period, they usually walk in pairs. Gestation lasts about 65 days and, on average, three to six puppies are born. Despite being solitary, the wolves remain together after the birth of the young.

If you have sympathized with this pussy, you can support projects that fight for its protection, such as Lobos do Pardo and the NGO Onçafari.



