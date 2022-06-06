Meet the Komi boys who don’t know how to communicate

Spoiler alert: This article will refer to the content discussed in the second season of “Komi does not know how to communicate.” As a school romantic anime, “Komi does not know how to communicate”, it is easy to focus your attention on girls, who, as a rule, are all quite loud and colorful characters (well, except Komi Shoko of course).

As the main character and love interest of Komi, Tadano Hitohito is a relatively specific character, whereas the other boys only seem to add entertainment value. Season 2 “Komi Can’t Communicate” gives guys more chances as these crazy pixie dream boys gradually gain more depth.

Tadano Hitohito

Tadano is arguably one of the most empathetic anime characters of all time, as he continues to amaze fans with his uncanny ability to read people. Unlike the rest of the students in class 1-1, Tadano does not make hasty judgments based on first impressions, but rather does not rush to evaluate a person’s body language, putting himself in his place. Tadano is the first person to acknowledge Comey’s struggle, refusing to suggest that the girl’s stoic silence is due to an inflated sense of superiority. Komi could have been left without friends today if Tadano had not recognized her social anxiety and offered her the opportunity to communicate with her peers.

True, Tadano clearly has feelings for Komi, and helping her may just be an opportunity to become her confidant, however, the boy proves that his intentions are pure when he applies his skills to Katai Makoto. Initially giving the impression of an extremely intimidating person, Katai scared his classmates to death, who subsequently ostracized him for their own “safety”. And again, Tadano is the only one who is able to correctly assess the situation, and understands that Katai is just nervous because this is his first day (return) to school. Offering him an olive branch, Tadano takes Katai under his wing and, as in the case of Komi, becomes his first new friend in the second season of “Komi does not know how to communicate.”

Shinobino, Sonoda and Chiarai

Shinobino Mono is a testament to his name, as his concealing black scarf reflects his ninja-inspired nickname. Like most of the class, he is not immune to Komi’s “seduction” abilities and is looking forward to forming a Secret Komi Security Committee for a Culture Festival with his good friends, Sonoda Taisei and Chiarai Shigeo.

Until now, nothing more was known about these young guys, except for the fact that they are the bad guys in the class and are always ready for perversions. However, in the second season of “Komi Can’t Communicate”, fans get an idea of the nicer sides of Shinobino, Sonoda and Chayra, as each of them in turn comes up with the perfect date with their favorite classmates.

Each boy reveals his feelings during a fantasy dating game, and Nakanaka unexpectedly takes the lead as the perfect candidate overall. Chiarai is quite comfortable with Najimi, as they both enjoy a fictional date in a carnival setting. Shinobino finds solace in a simple and supportive imaginary relationship with Otori, whose kind words are surpassed only by her lush breasts. Sonoda shows her masochistic side by fantasizing about an abusive relationship with Ren Yukai, assuming that he will receive a substantial reward for being her doormat. Neither of the boys can muster the courage to even pretend to be dating Comey, and Tadano takes the credit for Comey’s fantasy script.

The final verdict of the ideal partner is as follows (according to the rating of boys):

Nakanaka Otori Komi Najimi Agari Onemine Yamai Makeru Inaka

Katai Makoto

Katai falls ill (during the first season) and subsequently finds himself bedridden for two weeks, unfortunately missing the first days of school. Now some extra weekends might not seem so bad if it weren’t for the fact that the foundation of all future social systems is cemented early, which usually stay with a person throughout his school life. Having missed this crucial period of communication, Katai would most likely have found himself shunned and forced to spend his days alone.

Completely overwhelmed by this thought, Katai couldn’t muster the courage to enroll in the private Ethan High School as soon as he regained his health, and after several weeks of self-isolation, the summer holidays came. Pulling himself out of a deep depression, Katai went to the gym to rethink himself in a new hardcore image. With her bleached blonde hair as a safety net, Katai finally gains the confidence to join her class in the first episode of the second season.

Unfortunately, Katai’s attempts to look “cool” backfire, as his muscular physique is more intimidating than welcoming.