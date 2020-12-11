Meet the highest paid basketball players in the NBA

One of the main attractions of athletes who are dedicated to professional sports are the juicy salaries that various teams offer each year to whom they see as potential stars.

Perhaps, one of the disciplines that generates millions of dollars to those who are in their practice is basketball. The NBA is, without a doubt, a league where salaries go up every year and that is clear to the players of all franchises.

Currently there are active players who exceed $ 200 million in net earnings, according to the Spotrac portal, these are some of the billionaires who participate in the NBA, who have also made their fortune thanks to sponsorships from sports firms.

1.- LeBron James

Since his foray into the league, James has not only been the center of attention for his athletic performance, which has earned him four titles with the Cavaliers, Heat and Lakers. He is also seen as one of the highest paid as he earned $ 37.4 million last season. To top it off, LeBron James signed a two-year extension with the Lakers for $ 85 million that will raise his profits by $ 435 by 2023.

2.-Chris Paul

Perhaps, Paul’s earnings cannot be compared to what James generated, but his fortune, estimated at $ 299.9 million, is not negligible. Constantly changing jerseys has made his name remembered on the Hornets, Clippers, Rockets, Thunder and Suns. The 2019-2020 season generated net earnings of $ 41.3 million.

3.- Kevin Durant

Veteran Kevin Durant has not only established himself as a super athlete who has been a champion with the Warriors and has won juicy contracts. Durant can proudly say that his $ 286.3 million fortune has been taken back every season. Last year Kevin tied up a four-year contract with the Nets for $ 166 million.

4.- Carmelo Anthony

Retirement is closer every day for this 36-year-old veteran, who has paraded for many NBA teams. His walk has not been in vain, since it is estimated that his fortune ranges in the $ 259.8 million dollars. The big question is whether he will soon announce his retirement or seek a contract extension with Blazers that will make him swell his portfolio.

5.- Dwight Howard

Something that Howard has in common with LeBron, in addition to defending the Lakers and being champions, is belonging to this select group of NBA millionaires. His income is estimated to be $ 242.5 million. No doubt this 35-year-old veteran still has a few more seasons to increase his earnings before retirement.



