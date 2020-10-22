Meet the Diabolical Ironclad Beetle, Unbreakable

The beetle known as the diabolical ironclad beetle is one of the toughest creatures.

Equipped with very strong body armor, these insects can survive even if they are stepped on or run over by a car.

Now scientists are investigating the secret that the beetle can withstand forces up to 39,000 times its body weight.

The findings could provide clues to the search for stronger building materials for use in construction and aeronautics.

The research, published in the journal Nature, could lead to the production of “materials that are strong and resistant to impact,” said the team led by David Kisailus of the University of California, Irvine.

The vile iron clad beetle (Phloeodes diabolicus) is found mainly in the United States and Mexico, and is usually found under tree bark or under rocks.

The beetle has one of the strongest exoskeletons of all insects.

Insect collectors initially realized this when trying to attach the animal specimen to the board with standard steel pins.

However, their pins bent and broke, and they had to use a drill to pierce the beetle’s tough outer sheath.

After losing the ability to fly away from danger, the beetle develops impact-resistant front wings (known as elytra), to escape the pecking of hungry birds.

The researchers used microscopy, spectroscopy and mechanical testing to identify a series of jigsaw-like junctions interlocked within the shell, which allow the beetles to withstand forces up to 149 Newtons (about 39,000 times the insect’s body weight).

To test the potential for these structures and combine different materials, such as plastics and metals, scientists made a series of joints from metal and composites based on the structures seen in beetles.

They say the design increases the strength and toughness of the material.

Other natural materials, such as bones, teeth and shells, have long been an inspiration for scientists looking to develop new materials.

Many have outstanding mechanical performance, as well as strength, toughness, and the ability to heal themselves.



