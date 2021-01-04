Meet the cast of the HBO Max relaunch: Gossip Girl

Recently, streaming HBO Max, which is not yet available in Brazil, released new photos of the cast of the Gossip Girl reboot through its official social networks. In addition, along with the images, there is also a little about the personality of each of them.

The Gossip Girl reboot has been long awaited, even with very few details released to date. Actress Jordan Alexander will play Julien Calloway. She was described as being a very influential character, that is, everything the plot needs.

Savannah Smith will be Monet de Haan, with ambition and power as the main characteristic. Perhaps she resembles Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester), from the original series. Meanwhile, we have Zión Moreno as Luna La, bringing all her style into the spotlight.

Among other characters, there is still Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe. His description suggests that he has some family problems and yearns for freedom. Actress Emily Alyn Lind will play Audrey Hope, a seemingly naive and graceful girl. Could she be the Serena (Blake Lively) of the reboot?

Besides her, the cast still has Tavi Gevinson in the role of Kate Keller, who also has a lot of ambition. It has also been described as being unpredictable.

Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, played by Eli Brown, will have several privileges and will need to choose whether to use them in his favor. Another important male character is Akeno “Aki” Menzies, by Evan Mock, a boy described as being quite innocent – and who could suffer a lot for that.

Closing the team, we have the actress Whitney Peak playing Zoya Lott, someone who likes to put things in perspective. What will this mean in the context of the plot?

If about eight years after the closure of the original Gossip Girl, the reboot is scheduled to debut in 2021.

Let’s stay tuned for all the news!



