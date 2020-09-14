Meet the CAFETERIA inspired by Jin Totally luxurious!

This is the facilities of the attractive cafe inspired by BTS’s Jin that is captivating the ARMY.

BTS’s Jin has stood out in the music world as a very charismatic boy, which is why one of his biggest fans paid tribute to him by opening his own fully Idol-themed cafe.

The group made up of V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jin, are one of the most important figures in K-pop, for their constant work and talent they are examples to follow for their millions of fans around the world. .

Does BTS’s Jin have a coffee shop inspired by him?

There is no doubt that the boys of BTS enjoy wide fame worldwide, for them an ARMY decided to translate her love for Jin into her business, the girl undertook a new project in her life which included Jin from BTS, because The group’s follower decided to pool her savings and open a cafeteria inspired by the oldest member of the band.

The new cafe is called I’m Fine and it is located in the prestigious Gangnam Daero neighborhood in Seocho Gu in the city of Seoul in South Korea, the place is a spacious establishment upholstered with photos of Jin and collectibles of BTS .

In I’m Fine paradise you can find delicious drinks and snacks from 11 in the morning to 8 at night, and while enjoying your choice of the menu you can watch BTS music videos and some clips from their concerts.

As for the decoration of the place, it has many stars and shiny walls that make the person who visits it feel like in a concert full of lights and the music of the Big Hit Entertainment band.

Notably, Kim Seok-jin, better known under his stage name Jin, is a South Korean singer, model, songwriter, and dancer. He belongs to the group BTS, where he has held the position of vocalist, dancer and visual, since 2013.



