Meet the boarding theater that will take you to the 90’s!

With the development of technology, movie theaters have changed considerably over the years. Although there are many different concept movie theaters today, the Blockbuster hall is unlike any other. Thanks to Airbnb, the boarding cinema hall, which will take its guests back to the 90s, is preparing to open its doors.

There are many people who yearn for nostalgia and the 90s. If you are one of them, this salon may be just for you.

Go back to the 90s with the Blockbuster boarding theater

The movie theater, which is put into use with the cooperation of Airbnb and Blockbuster, can also be used as a one-night hotel. Hosting classic movies and video games from the 90’s, the hall offers people the opportunity to relive their youth. Aiming to offer a different experience, the hall opens its doors in America.

In March last year, one of the last two Blockbuster halls in Perth, Australia broke a box office record. However, the cinema in Australia has closed its doors for an unlimited time. Now, the same hall opens in Bend, Oregon, to offer people the opportunity to relax after the corona virus process.

The boarding cinema is planning to open its doors on September 18th. While it offers accommodation for up to four people in a single hall, each stay is planned for one night. While there is a very comfortable sofa bed in the living room, there is also a single seat and a pufa. While there are thousands of movies and games in total, it is up to the user which ones to have fun with.

Snacks are also considered for the people staying. In addition to many snacks such as chips and chocolate, popcorn service is also offered. Contrary to the concept, the TV presented in the living room is not from the 90s. A quality TV with high definition is offered, while even a VHS player is included.

There are 3 halls in total, in accordance with social distance and hygiene rules. The halls, which will be opened for pre-order on August 17 at 23:00, are only 4 dollars per night.



