Meet the beach mansion sold by singer Shania Twain

Canadian performer Shania Twain, 55, has an impressive beach mansion on the Caribbean island of the Bahamas.

The property, which she managed to acquire with the help of Frédéric Thiébaud, her husband, is located in the gated community of Old Fort Bay, in the West Bahamas area, so they can take an occasional getaway without fear of being disturbed by the paparazzi.

According to various media reports, the 7,000-square-foot house sits on an acre lot and has 150 feet of oceanfront.

The mansion is equipped with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a guest house, which makes it the ideal place for Shania and Frédéric to invite several friends to spend a few days in the Caribbean.

The guest house is very complete, as it has a kitchen with a breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. It also has a couple of doors that direct guests to the garden or the beach.

In the garden area there is also a swimming pool, a pool house with bathroom and showers, as well as a dock for boats of about 40 feet.

Despite the spectacular property and the enviable views it offers of the Caribbean Sea, the couple tried to sell it, in 2019, for $ 10.95 million dollars, and now it has been advertised again, but at a higher price, which is close to the $ 12.9 million dollars.

So far they have not found anyone interested in shelling out that amount of money for their mansion in paradise.



