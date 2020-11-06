Meet the apartment of Eleazar Gómez

Actor Eleazar Gómez, who was arrested after being accused of beating his girlfriend, has a nice apartment in Mexico City, from which he enjoys spectacular views of the Mexican capital.

Through various videos and photographs, Danna Paola’s ex has allowed us to know some details of the home that he shared with his girlfriend, the Peruvian model and singer Stephanie Valenzuela.

Kitchen

Her kitchen, which is open and where they usually prepare a very nutritious diet, has a white cupboard, stainless steel appliances and a granite counter.

Room

In a recent video, the brother of the actress Zoraida Gómez showed us her ability to play bass, while in the background it was possible to appreciate her room, as well as Mexico City at night.

Thanks to this we were able to notice that this room is made up of sofas with a very avant-garde design, a picturesque painting and a piece of furniture in which they have some decorative items, among which are their inseparable helmets for riding a motorcycle.

They also have a small desk with a chair, a space they both used to work from home.



