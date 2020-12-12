Meet the 3 actors joining the Game of Thrones prequel

Game of Thrones fans received 8 seasons of the historical fantasy drama through 2019 on HBO, with an epic finale that left most viewers divided over how the series’ plot ended.

Now, no later than 2021, Game of Thrones fans will receive on their screens the prequel to the series, called House of the Dragon, through which the story of the Targaryens will be told, set 300 years before the events. from the original series.

As reported in early 2020, actor Paddy Considine was selected to play King Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon as described by HBO:

“A warm, kind and decent man, Viserys only wants to carry on his grandfather’s legacy. But good men are not necessarily great kings.”

Now, according to digital entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the Game of Thrones spinoff series has filled three more roles before production begins.

In this sense, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith (The Crown, Dr. Who) will be part of the cast that will appear in the spin-off of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon.

In House of the Dragon, actress Cooke will be giving life to Alicent Hightower, a character described by the HBO channel as follows:

“The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle; she possesses courtly grace and keen political acumen.”

Likewise, the character of D’Arcy, who will take on her role as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, was also described as:

“She is the firstborn of the king, she is of pure Valyrian blood and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but she was not born a man.”

For his part, Smith will be in charge to play Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne in House of the Dragon.

“An incomparable warrior and dragon rider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin.”



