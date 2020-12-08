Meet Skydome, free tower defense made by Brazilians

The Brazilian publisher Nomad Brasil, in partnership with the companies Kinship and Octagon Brasil, launched the tower defense Skydome, a free title that can now be accessed for free on Steam.

Skydome, which was in early access a few days ago, gets its final version for the PC, now with reworked gameplay and game modes for all gameplay styles. The title can be played by up to four players in semi-cooperative mode, where two quartets of champions face each other on countless maps and must strategically build several fortifications.

The game will feature eight selectable characters, each with their own skills and talents, who can help or hinder teams if they are not properly exploited in order to work together.

For the most demanding, Skydome can be an even more complete experience, because despite being available as free-to-play, it has an internal store with microtransactions where players will have access to personalized arenas, cosmetics, towers and walls, virtual currency and much more.

Presented at BGS 2016, the game went through long stages of development until it was ready, and it is now possible to take advantage of all the features and news that Nomad Brasil has launched definitively. “Anyone who knew or played Skydome at that time was already surprised and will now have an even bigger surprise. We added mechanics, balanced and continued working on several other new features, all to make the game even more fun and strategic,” said Cheny Schmeling, CEO of Kinship and game director.

Skydome is available exclusively on Steam.



