Meet Samsung’s launches at IFA 2020

Samsung chose not to participate in this year’s special edition of the IFA (acronym for Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin). As it is one of the most traditional and oldest industrial fairs on the planet (the first happened in 1924), this year it was restricted to manufacturers and guests due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The South Korean manufacturer “participated” by making, on the eve of the opening of IFA 2020, a video streaming with its launches (campaign that she called Life Unstoppable, or Life Unstoppable) – it was not just the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that shook the market.

Main news

Galaxy A42 5G

The A42 should be Samsung’s cheapest 5G option, within the company’s strategy to expand the user base of the fifth generation of mobile data: there is no pricing information.

Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung’s new smart bracelet for fitness statistics in physical activities (such as running, cycling, circuits, etc.) arrives with the promise of up to 25 days on a single charge, depending on settings. It provides monitoring data such as heart rate and calories burned during exercise. There are 70 display options to choose from.

Its price was also not disclosed, but we can have a notion: the previous model was launched at US $ 100 (in Brazil, it reached the price of R $ 699).

Terrace TV

Even having been announced this year, the TV designed to be weatherproof (and therefore ideal for the garden and open balconies) appeared among the launches of the Life Unstoppable campaign.

Among its specifications are ODED 4K antireflection coated screen with an average of 2,000 nits of brightness and IP55 waterproof rating. The TV will be launched first in Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Switzerland) in models of 55, 65 and 75 inches, at US $ 5,000 (R $ 26,800).

Premiere LSP9T

Samsung introduced Premiere as the “world’s first certified HDR10 + laser projector”. According to the manufacturer, it “features a powerful integrated woofer, Acoustic Beam surround sound and state-of-the-art triple lasers that transmit 4K image quality”. With two models (for displaying images of 120 and 130 inches), it will be launched primarily in European countries (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, Belgium, Italy and Spain).

Odyssey G55 game monitor

There were three novelties presented in the Odyssey series. The G9 and G7 have a curved HDR10 + QLED screen of 1,000 mm, a response time of 1 mm and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The most anticipated launch, however, was the Odyssey G5, with Flicker-Free technology that promises to reduce eye fatigue.



