Meet Pocket Bravery, The Stylish Brazilian Fighting Game

Pocket Bravery: Brazilian studio Statera Studio announced last Wednesday (12) that it started the Pocket Bravery crowdfunding campaign, giving it a playable demo and countless rewards for Brazilian and global supporters.

Revealed in 2020, Pocket Bravery is a 2D fighting game with a retro art style, inspired by genre classics like Street Fighter, The King of Fighters and Fatal Fury. At its launch, the title will provide 11 unique fighters, each linked to a physical or natural element that can be combined with kicks, punches and abilities to generate powerful attacks, which can be tested in Arcade, VS, Training, Online and the unprecedented Combo Maker.

The crowdfunding campaign will be available for 30 days in an “all or nothing” format, and supporters will be entitled to a refund if the total goal is not met by the deadline. To encourage player participation, the developers selected a number of items as rewards, including registration for beta tester, artbook, having a unique character in the game, mobile version and more.

To learn more about Pocket Bravery and all open crowdfunding campaigns, just visit the Indiegogo website, where you can see in detail the news about the game and future plans. And, if you want to test a little bit of the game, there is a playable demo on Steam.

Pocket Bravery is expected to be released in the second half of 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.