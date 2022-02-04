Meet Nerdle, A Wordle Made Only Of Mathematical Operations

The Wordle phenomenon, which was recently sold to The New York Times, continues to gain new versions and tributes that slightly modify the rules of the original game. The newest creation that has slowly conquered the public appeals more to fans of numbers, but it is a hobby that is very similar in format — and equally addictive.

It’s Nerdle, a puzzle very similar to the principle of the “hangman” game, with the difference that the objective here is not to guess a word, but a mathematical operation.

How to play Nerdle?

The rules are practically the same: you always have an account with the same size and six chances to hit the entire sequence when typing or clicking on the desired characters.

Here, however, it is necessary to correct not only the numbers, but also where the equal sign (“=”) is and what are the operations performed between addition (“+”), subtraction (“-“), multiplication (“* “) and division (“/”).

When you hit the position and character, your square turns green and must be repeated in the next round. The numbers or signals that are in the operation, but in different positions, are colored purple, while those with a black background should be discarded.

According to those responsible for the game, the idea of ​​the site is “to make mathematics more accessible and even less scary for everyone”, bringing a proposal involving numbers that is “challenging, fun and even educational”.