Taco Bell continued their trend to promote rock and pop soundtracks, their latest collaboration with the fast-growing trio Meet Me @ The Altar.

A new video replacing grilled chicken burritos from Taco Bell for $2 began airing earlier this week. He is voiced by the single “Say It (To My Face)” Meet Me @ The Altar, released back in September.

Considering the nostalgic pop-punk sound of the band, the video refers to the tasteless and intense aesthetics of advertising in the mid-late 90s. It shows two men operating drones on the side of a desert cliff before one of them offers to order Taco Bell from the fast food giant’s app. “Say It” begins when we are shown whirling footage of burritos being made and then delivered to the men by someone on an off-road motorcycle.

Then we find ourselves uncomfortably close to unmanned aerial vehicles, with dizzying, over-scaled footage of them biting, highlighted by Edith Victoria singing passionately: “You’ll never say it to my face (say it to me). my face)!”

Take a look at the advertisement for yourself below:

The band members themselves seem as stunned as we are that they were included in the advertisement: They tweeted a call to their fans to “TURN ON LIVE MAS AND ROCK,” and then wrote in lowercase letters to express the expected bewilderment.:

like wtf??? 💀💀💀 howd that happen — Meet Me @ The Altar 💒 (@MMATAband) December 26, 2022

Back in October, Taco Bell released an advertisement for nacho fries, voiced by the single Turnstile “Holiday” 2021. Also this year, the company shared TikTok products called “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” starring Dodge Kat and Dolly Parton. And last August, Lil Nas X was awarded the honorary title of Chief Impact Officer of Taco Bell.

Meanwhile, Meet Me @ The Altar are preparing to release their debut album dedicated to Pink, Avril Lavigne and Demi Lovato sometime in the new year. They previously stated that the record would be set in 2022, but given that there are three days left on the calendar, this does not seem entirely plausible. However, it will be a follow-up to last year’s EP “Model Citizen”, which received four stars in a review from NME.