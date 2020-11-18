Meet Kim Yong Ji, model transformed into an actress

Although the story of Tale of the Nine Tailed revolves around the gumiho Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) for protecting his beloved Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) and his fight with the Machiavellian Imoogi (Lea Tae Ri), two charismatic characters K-dramas have stolen the public’s attention: Lee Rang (Kim Bum) and Ki Yu Ri (Kim Yong Ji).

The chemistry between the two performers attracted a lot of attention from the beginning and while Kim Bum is an actor with a career widely known to all, the young and little known actress Kim Yong Ji caused great interest.

Kim Yong Ji was born on April 14, 1991. She was originally known as a model. That she entered the entertainment industry through commercials for Samsung Galaxy in 2015 and with her participation in music videos.

In 2017, the young model was chosen to star in a special clip of the short film “The Last A.I.” for the promotion of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The artist got off to an excellent start in the acting world in 2018 with the K-drama Mr. Sunshine as Hotaru, a mute young woman with a very difficult life protected by Goodong Mae (played by Yoo Yeon Suk).

She later shone with her artistic work in the popular The King: Eternal Monarch as Myeongnari, a milk tea shop owner in the Republic of Korea, or Myung Seung Ah, a royal court official in the Korean Empire.

Kim Yong Ji’s acting career does not stop with the news of her starring alongside Kim Bum in a Tale of the Nine Tailed spin-off that will delve deeper into the history of gumiho Lee Rang and Yu Ri.



