Meet Gemma, Harry Styles’ sister who will steal your heart

Harry Styles’ family is home to talent and beauty, his sister Gemma is the proof of this and we tell you all about her.

From the beginning of Harry Styles’ career with One Direction, the families of the members of the group won the attention of fans who wanted to know more about these singers. That was how we met Gemma, the older sister of the Adore You interpreter who captivated all the fans.

Gemma was born on November 3, 1990 and, almost 4 years before her brother Harry Styles. Like the singer, this girl has two names, Anne being the second of them.

She and her family came to auditions for The X Factor to support Harry, making his first television appearance, but over time we have come to discover many of the charms that this girl has.

GEMMA, HARRY STYLES ‘TALENTED AND CHARISMATIC SISTER

The One Direction fandom was able to learn more about Gemma thanks to the fact that this girl accompanied the group during several concerts and sometimes showed how the adventure of the tour was lived from the inside.

Despite enjoying this experience, this girl never neglected her studies and graduated from university. She has worked as a freelance journalist and sometimes also as a model, proving that Harry Styles is not the only talent in her family. She also has her own line of sunglasses within the Baxter and Bonny store, which she designed and launched together with Kenmark Eyewear.

While on tour with Harry Styles and the boyband, she was romantically involved with Ashton Irwin from 5 Seconds Of Summer, however, she currently has a long relationship with Michal Mlynowski.

Gemma also has a great sense of fashion and a wonderful image that allows her to look no matter the occasion, we have seen her wear hair tones such as platinum blonde, gray, pink, pastel colors, Californian highlights and of course, brown.

Unlike Harry Styles, she keeps her Instagram account active with great constancy, where she shares her day-to-day life and some reflections on how she perceives her environment, always accompanied by incredible photos that will motivate you to reactivate your feed with such wonderful new images like yours.

The girl also promotes some products, always with honesty and transparency, making it clear when it comes to advertising, maintaining the trust of her more than 6 million followers in this social network.

