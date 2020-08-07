Meet Bitcoin broker’s digital account

NovaDAX is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers brokerage and digital account services. Through the application, available for Android and iPhone (iOS), account holders can pay bills, make transfers, check balances, check investments in cryptocurrencies and negotiate the purchase and sale prices of their cryptos.

In the list below, TechTudo explains what NovaDAX is and how the broker’s digital account works, explaining the services offered and comparing the platform with other well-known ones, such as Foxbit and Bitcoin Market.

1. How does NovaDAX work?

NovaDAX is a cryptocurrency broker and exchange, that is, the company offers options to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, in addition to enabling the trading of pairs (real-crypto, which is the purchase of virtual currency using Real, and crypto- crypto, which is the exchange between virtual currencies). The NovaDAX catalog has more than 40 exchange combinations between real-crypto and crypto-crypto, and among cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, IOTA and stable coin Tether (USDT).

2. What is the NovaDAX digital account?

The NovaDAX digital account is completely free, does not charge fees for account opening and maintenance, nor does it charge an annual fee on the offered card, in addition to being integrated into the brokerage platform. Therefore, account holders will be able to make purchases and pay bills using the cryptocurrency balance available in the account, for example.

The debit to account function with automatic conversion of crypts between the digital account and the broker should be implemented later this year, according to the company. The card offered by NovaDAX has the Elo flag and is prepaid, in addition to being enabled for purchases and withdrawals abroad.

3. NovaDAX digital account services

NovaDAX offers solutions common to other digital accounts, such as payment of bank slips, bank transfers, statement verification and cash withdrawals at Banco24Horas network terminals. The application also allows you to recharge cell phone and single ticket.

In addition, NovaDAX has its own loyalty program – Novawards, which is free and offers lower rates for cryptocurrency trading and reduces some of the digital account service fees to zero.



