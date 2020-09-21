Meet Atiana, the beautiful daughter of Óscar de la Hoya

Despite the fact that her father is one of the most recognized boxers of the last decades, Atiana, daughter of Óscar de la Hoya, has decided to leave her father’s shadow behind and make a name for herself in the world of fashion.

In an interview with TMZ, Atiana revealed that her foray into modeling is going very well and is beginning to take a serious path: “It’s going very well! I’m ready to branch out and start a whole new path, so we’ll see where it goes. I have some exciting things that I’m working on. ”

At 21, Atiana looks beautiful and spectacular, making it clear that she is the daughter of former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, a partner of the Mexican-American boxer for several years. Here is a gallery of Atiana, who may become the next great top model in the industry.



