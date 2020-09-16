Meet all the winners of the Seoul Drama Awards 2020

This year’s series were awarded at the Seoul Drama Awards and we already know all the winners. K-Dramas have earned a place in the heart of the global audience, but in the same way, series from all over the world have gained popularity thanks to the access that they have. Therefore, South Korea recognizes the work of all the actors, actresses and production team that prepare these incredible productions around the world.

This year’s Seoul Drama Awards recognized the talent and popularity of some series, find out which were the winners.

The Seoul Drama Awards held their broadcast for 2020 with a remote ceremony, although the stars of the dramas were not present to receive their awards, recognition was given to all the work that has been done so far this year.

The hosts for this award show were actor Kim Soo Ro, host Park Ji Min, and GOT7’s Jinyoung, who has also developed a career in acting.

With the help of a creative production, these three Korean entertainment figures put on a great show for the Seoul Drama Awards.

Do you want to know if your favorite K-Drama or series won any awards? Below you will find the complete list of winners, which also includes recognition for foreign series.

Silver Bird Award for a Miniseries: Itaewon Class

Best Actress: Gong Hyo Jin for her performance in the K-Drama When the Camellia Blooms

Best Screenwriter: Im Sang Choon for her participation in the K-Drama When the Camellia Blooms

Best Director: Adam Smith, for the British series World on Fire

Jury’s Special Prize: The Cage, Czech Series & XX, Korean Series

Most popular foreign drama: Snowpiercer, a series from the United States, Descendants of the Sun in its Philippine adaptation and The New Pope, a series from Italy

K-Dramas Excellence Award: When the Camellia Blooms

Outstanding K-Drama: Crash Landing on You, Stove League, and Extraordinary You

Outstanding Korean Actor: Kang Ha Neul for his performance in When the Camellia Blooms

Outstanding Korean Actress: Son Ye Jin for her performance in Crash Landing on You

Best OST in K-Dramas: When the Camellia Blooms

Golden Bird Award for Short Drama: 6.30pm, French Drama

Asian Star Award: Dingdong Dantes, Yokohama Ryusei

Grand Prize: Orphans of their Land, Brazil series

Best Actor: Waleed Zuaiter, for his performance in the series Baghdad Central

Golden Bird Award for Dramatic Series: Bolívar, Colombia Series

Silver Bird Award for Drama Series: Mr. Fighting, China Series

Golden Bird Award for Television Film: The Turncoat, German Film

Silver Bird Award for Television Film: Everything and Nothing, South Korean film

Golden Bird Award for a Miniseries: World on Fire, UK Series

If you’re looking for a new K-Drama to watch, we recently told you about Start-Up, a new series starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk that just revealed new teasers for its premiere.



