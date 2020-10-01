Meet all candidates! People’s Choice Awards 2020

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 have already announced the artists and influencers nominated for their different categories, the ceremony is this next November 15, do not miss the details of the event.

These last months of the year are full of awards for music, television and cinema, a few hours ago the American television network E! shared the great list of nominees for his 2020 awards.

There are many categories dedicated to different areas of entertainment and you can already vote on the chain’s official website for your favorite artist to win an E! People’s Choice Award.

Among the names that stand out in the music categories are the girls from BLACKPINK, the K-pop group BTS, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and there are other new faces like Doja Cat and Conan Gray.

The ceremony of the E! People’s Choice Awards is this coming November 15.

MEET THE NOMINEES AND THE CATEGORIES OF THE E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2020.

Movie 2020:

Bad Boys For Life.

Extraction.

Protect Power.

Birds of Prey (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey).

Hamilton.

The Invisible Man.

Trolls World Tour.

Comedy Movie 2020:

Like a Boss.

The Kissing Stand 2.

The Wrong Missy.

The King of Staten Island.

Eurovision Song.

The Lovebirds.

To all the boys I’ve fallen in love with: P.S. I still love you

2020 action movie:

Bad Boys For Life.

Extraction.

Mulan.

Tenet.

Bloodshot.

The Old Guard.

Birds of Prey (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)

Protect Power.

Drama movie 2020:

Dangerous lies.

Hamilton.

The High Note.

The Invisible Mna.

I Still Believe.

Greyhound.

The Way Back.

The photographer.

2020 Family Movie:

Dolittle.

Scoob!

My Spy

Sonic.

The Call of The Wild.

Trolls World Tour.

The Willoughbys.

Onwardr.

Male Actor 2020:

Chris Hemsworth.

Lin Manuel Miranda.

Robert Downey Jr.

Vin Diesel.

Jamie Foxx.

Tom Hanks.

Mark Wahlberg.

Female actress 2020:

Camila Mendes.

Elisabeth Moss.

Margot Robbie.

Tiffany Haddish.

Charlize Theron.

Issa Rae.

Salma Hayek.

Vanessa Hudgens.

Drama Actor 2020:

Ben Affleck.

Issa Rae.

Elisabeth Moss.

KJ APA.

Lin Manuel Miranda.

Tom Hanks.

Russell Crowe.

Thirteen Ellis Ross.

Comedy Actor 2020:

David Spade.

Issa Rae.

Joey King.

Keanu Reeves.

Pete Davidson.

Will Ferrel.

Salma Hayek.

Noah Centineo.

Action Actor:

Margot Robbie.

Charlize Theron.

Chris Hemsworth.

John David Washington.

Vanessa Hudgens.

Will Smith.

Vin Diesel.

Jamie Foxx.

2020 shows:

Grey’s Anatomy.

Outer Banks.

The Last Dance.

This Is Us.

Tiger King.

Masked Singer.

The Bachelor.

Never Have I Ever.

Drama Shows:

Grey’s Anatomy.

Outer Banks.

Power.

The Walking Dead.

Law and order.

Ozark.

Riverdale.

This Is Us.

Comedy Shows:

Dead To Me.

Insecure.

Never Have I Ever.

Schitt´s Creek.

Grown Ish.

Modern Family.

Saturday Night Love.

The Good Place.

Reality Shows 2020.

90 Day Fiancé.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Love Is Blind.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Queer Eye.

Love & Hip Hop.

Bellow Deck Mediterranean.

Competition shows 2020:

America’s Got Talent

Rupaul´s Drag Race.

The Challenge: Total Madness.

American Idol.

The Bachelor.

Masked Singer.

The Voice.

Top Chef.

TV Artists 2020:

Chase Stokes.

Dan Levy.

Jesse Williams.

Jason Baterman.

Cole Sprouse.

Norman Reedus.

Sterling Brown.

Steve Carrel.

Female Television Stars:

Christina Applegate.

Ellen Pompeo.

Mandy Moore.

Danai Gurira.

Lili Reinhart.

Mariska Hargitay.

Sofia Vergara.

Sandra Oh.

TV stars of the drama genre:

Chase Stokes.

Cole Sprouse.

Ellen Pompeo.

Mandy Moore.

Danai Gurira.

Sterling Brown.

Mariska Hargitay.

Sandra Oh.

Comedy actors 2020:

Christina Applegate.

Issa Rae.

Kate McKinnon.

Sofia Vergara.

Dan Levy.

Jammela Jamil.

Kristen Bell.

Yara Shahidi.

Night Talk Show 2020:

Full Frontal With Samanta Bee.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch What Happens Live Withe Andy Cohen.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Competitor 2020:

Gigi Goode.

Jaida Essence Hall.

Madison Prewett.

Samantha Diaz.

Hannah Ann Sluss.

Kandi Burruss.

Rob Ronkowski.

Sammie Cimarelli.

2020 reality show star:

Antoni Porowski.

Jonathan Van Ness.

Khloé Kardashian.

Lisa Rinna.

Porsha Williams.

Kim Kardashian West.

Kandi Burruss.

Darcey and Stacey Silva.

Science fiction program 2020:

DC´S Legends of Tomorrow.

Lockey and Key.

Supernatural.

Supergirl.

Flash.

Legacies.

Umbrella Academy.

Wynonna Earp.

Male Artist 2020:

Bad Bunny.

Blake Shelton.

Drake.

Justin Bieber.

J Balvin.

Lili Baby.

Dababy.

The Weeknd.

Female Artist 2020:

Ariana Grande.

Cardi B.

Lady Gaga.

Megan Thee Stallion.

Billie Eilish.

Dua Lipa.

Taylor Switf.

Miley Cyrus.

The 2020 Group:



