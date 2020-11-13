Meet a Madman on the Block trailer with Will Smith

The special episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which will be shown on HBO Max, won an exciting trailer, bringing together the cast of the classic series led by Will Smith.

The good news for fans of the show is that the wait will be short, as the special hits streaming on November 19th.

The released video starts with Will Smith with a brief comment about the reunion and saying that the fans “are not prepared for the trailer”.

The images show the Banks family squad gathering on a redone set to look like the house where the sitcom was recorded, while playing the classic opening soundtrack.

In addition to Will Smith, the special will feature Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The only actor in the original cast who will not be present is James Avery, who played Uncle Phil Banks. Avery passed away in 2013 after problems with heart surgery. The special promises to be charged with emotions with tributes from the cast to the late actor.

“James Avery was a Shakespearean beast over six feet. And I wanted him to think I was good, ”shares Will Smith in the video.

To the surprise of the fans – and, apparently, in the video, also of the cast -, even actress Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv, will be on the program. Janet played the character in the first three seasons, being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid in the following seasons.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air special opens November 19 on HBO Max.



