Meet 7 Metaverse Coins Under $0.7!

There are a lot of metaverse coins showing bullish momentum in the last week of December. In this article, we take a look at 7 metaverse projects under $0.7 per unit, ranked from lowest to highest. Analyst Mark Arguinbaev accompanies us.

Meet the low-value metaverse projects

Launched on June 30, 2021, UFO Gaming is a fully decentralized ecosystem that includes a social gaming token. It also includes Blockchain, the play-to-win metaverse, NFTs, gaming and more. UFO is at the 7th place of the list with a price of 0.00002875.

Next up is Starlink (STARL), the Blockchain-based metaverse that allows users to discover, play, trade and socialize with other players. Native token STARL is trading at $0.00004152 with a market capitalization of 414 million.

Radio Caca (RACA) is backed by Elon Musk’s mother Maye and serves as the native token for the play-to-win game Metamon and the Universal Metaverse. RACA has a market capitalization of $629 million at a price of $0.003463.

Launched in June 2021, Verasity describes itself as “a protocol and product layer platform for esports and entertainment.” Its native token, VRA, ranks fourth on the list with a price of $0.03955.

Meet the metaverse coin DEP, ATRI and BLOK

In third place, at $0.04392, we take a look at DEAPcoin (DEP) with PlayMining, a platform for the NFT market and various win-to-play blockchain games, first released in August 2019. The Metaverse coin includes a number of Blockchain-based win-to-play games, along with some notable games like Play Mining, Lucky Farmer, JobTribes, and PlayMining Puzzle.

Launched in October 2020, Atari Token is a decentralized cryptocurrency that aims to be the reference token for the interactive entertainment industry. Native token ATRI is the 601 largest cryptocurrency by market cap, with a price of $0.0578.

At the top of the list is Bloktopia, the metaverse coin project launched in October 2021, a metaverse world with a 21-story skyscraper in honor of the total Bitcoin supply. It is at the 237th place by market capitalization and is trading at $ 0.05603.