Meet 5 movies like I’m Thinking About Ending Everything

Netflix released on Friday (04) its new original film I’m Thinking About Ending Everything (see trailer). Directed and scripted by Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), the long mix of suspense and strange mysteries.

The plot follows Cindy (Jessie Buckley), who is trying to break up with boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons). Despite this, she agrees to travel to the family farm and meet his parents (David Thewlis and Toni Collette). However, when a snowstorm confines them, she realizes that she doesn’t know her partner so well – and maybe not even herself.

If you like this type of narrative and want to see other films in which not everything is as it seems, you can start with the list we have prepared.

1. Hereditary

Hereditary is Ari Aster’s first feature film, presenting the filmmaker as one of the great names in contemporary terror. The plot follows a family whose death of the matriarch reveals terrible secrets involving her ancestors. As time goes by, the life of each member changes irreversibly, showing that some traumas are marked in the blood. The film stars Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Alex Wolff and Gabriel Byrne.

2. 10 Cloverfield Street

After breaking up with her boyfriend, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is in a car accident and wakes up in an underground shelter with a stranger, Howard (John Goodman). Without knowing how she got there, she needs to trust what the man says: the outside world is uninhabitable due to a chemical attack. While trying to find out if this is true, she realizes that Howard can be more threatening than he shows.

3. The Invitation

Just like I’m Thinking About Ending Everything, The Invitation puts a person in a strange and uncomfortable environment. Will (Logan Marshall-Green) is invited by ex-wife Eden (Tammy Blanchard) and her new husband David (Michiel Huisman) to dinner, but it doesn’t take long to discover that the invitation was not made with good intentions.

4. Run!

Run! introduced the world to Jordan Peele’s power to tell a story in which things are not quite what they seem. Without knowing if we are facing a suspense, a terror, a drama or a science fiction, Peele puts Daniel Kaluuya in the role of Chris, a young black man who visits the parents of his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams), during an end of week. From that point on, everything that happens in Chris’ life takes on a sinister atmosphere, and the feeling of discomfort for what is happening grows with each sequence.

5. Rosemary’s Baby

For those who prefer the classics, The Baby of Rosemary is certainly one of the best options. Launched in 1968, the film is still one of the most influential works of horror cinema with its atmosphere of suspense, discomfort and claustrophobia. The plot follows Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow), who moves with her husband Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes) to an old apartment in New York. Upon arriving, she is faced with strange neighbors who put her life at risk by attributing a curse to the child she carries in her womb.



