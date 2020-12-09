Meet 4 K-Dramas Bad Boy Hawng In Yeop Really Shone In

Since True Beauty was announced with Hawng In Yeop as part of its main cast, great expectations have been created around the handsome actor, who has seen his popularity grow little by little despite having a relatively short artistic career that began in 2018. Here We present you the 4 K-Dramas in which he has participated and in which he really shone:

1. WHY (2018)

Hwang In Yeop made his acting debut through the web drama ‘WHY’ in 2018. In which he took on the lead role called Gi Jae Yeong, whose girlfriend left him on his 100th anniversary. A very important day celebrated by couples in South Korea.

With deep sadness, Jae Yeong decides to search for his ex-girlfriend who traveled to the tourist island Jeju to find out the real reason why she decided to break up with him on his 100th day.

2. Freshmen (2019)

Freshmen is the second web drama to star Hwang In Yeop in the role of Seo Kyo Won. A very handsome and popular student in his college campus environment who joins a club called ‘Freshman’.

Initially, the club was boring and lacking in enthusiasm, but after Seo Kyo Won joins, things change and the site comes to life.

3.The Tale of Nokdu (2019)

Starring Jang Dong Yoon and Kim So Hyun, The Tale of Nokdu is a historical drama in which Hwang In Yeop, despite having a supporting role, stood out for his excellent portrayal of Park Dan Ho, a very powerful and experienced government guard with the sword.

4. 18 Again (2020)

18 Again is a funny comedy remake of the American film 17 again, about a man who returns to the body of his younger self when he was 18 years old. In the K-Drama Hwang In Yeop appears as Goo Ja Sung.

The actor stood out for playing a young man who starts out as an unpleasant character who intimidates the protagonist’s son, but as the story progresses, he becomes a better human being. He also drew attention for his image of a good sportsman and especially in the romantic scenes with Shi Ah (Noh Jung Ui) in which he even sang.



