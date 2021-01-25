Meet 10 animes that were inspired by classical literature

Classical literature has a wide range of enchanting stories that have already been adapted several times to cinema and TV series. But did you know that several well-known books among several generations were also the inspiration for some unmissable anime?

In this list,A we will know a little more about these animes and also about the books that served as the basis for the creation of their plots. Check it out below.

1. Gankutsuou and O Conde De Monte Cristo, by Alexandre Dumas

Published in 1844, in a booklet format, O Conde De Monte Cristo is a narrative full of nuances, dubious characters and a trajectory of electrifying revenge. In Gankutsuou, we have a story that is directly inspired by this classic of literature, but transporting the story to outer space in the year 5053.

As much as the characters are completely reformulated, it is interesting to note how the essence of the work is maintained in several aspects.

2. Psycho-Pass and several works by Philip K. Dick

Philip K. Dick is considered as one of the greatest writers of science fiction literature. In his works, it is possible to find several personas who influenced artists, other writers, plays and, of course, series and films. Psycho-Pass manages to bring several canonical references to the screens, in addition to tributes to this great writer.

A curiosity about this anime is that the villain suggests to another character the reading of the classic Flying Android Dreams of Electric Sheep ?, by the author. This book gave rise to the 1982 film Blade Runner.

3. Akagami no Shirayukihime and Snow White, by the Grimm brothers

Everyone knows the classic story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, right? The series was directly inspired by the fairy tale to compose its narrative, which features a protagonist with red hair. However, there are many novelties driven by the characters throughout the plot, tying everything in a magical and particular way.

4. Banana Fish and An Ideal Day for Banana Fish, by J.D. Salinger

The works of J.D. Salinger call attention particularly for his style of narrative, eternalized, including, in The Catcher in the Field of Rye. However, his short story “An Ideal Day for Banana Fish” inspired the creation of Banana Fish, written by Akimi Yoshida. The anime features two protagonists on opposite sides and who one day meet, coming together.

5. Magi and The Thousand and One Nights

One of the oldest books in the world is the one involving the infamous stories of The Thousand and One Nights. In this way, the fantasy anime Magi was directly inspired by some of the classic characters to create its engaging and conflict-filled narrative. We have the famous Ali Baba, Sinbad and Aladdin in history in stunning settings and full of bright colors.

6. Aku No Hana and The Flowers of Evil, by Charles Baudelaire

Charles Baudelaire made history with his modernist books full of technical innovations and his work of erotic poems As Flores Do Mal inspired the creation of Aku No Hana, an anime quite different from the conventional. The plot features a protagonist in love with the author’s poems and who is also obsessed with a classmate.

7. Fate / Stay Night and the stories about King Arthur, by Sir Thomas Malory

The Fate franchise is composed of stories inspired by the classic Arthurian legends, some of them written by Sir Thomas Malory, in which the characters wage a real war in search of the Holy Grail. In Fate / Stay Night we meet seven wizards who are looking for the legendary artifact to be able to fulfill any wish they want.

8. Yuukoku no Moriarty and Sherlock Holmes, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

One of the most famous detectives in literature, Sherlock Holmes, has also served as inspiration for many films and series. The Yuukoku no Moriarty anime, also known as Moriarty, The Patriot, has James Moriarty as the protagonist, who has many abilities like Holmes. One of the recurring themes is related to social justice, something quite remarkable.

9. Bungou Stray Dogs and many classic books

There are many literary influences found in Bungou Stray Dogs. A completely separate list was written about literary influences. Each of the main characters was directly inspired by the well-known personality of several real authors, mainly classic Japanese writers.

Somehow, the anime does a kind of biography for each of them. A real tribute to the world of books.

10. Hellsing and Castlevania with Dracula, by Bram Stoker

To close the list, we cannot fail to mention two animes that bring the classic vampire from Transylvania to the animated screens. In Hellsing, we know Alucard, the name Dracula written in reverse, in several macabre and bloody stories. The same is true of Castlevania, who was also inspired by the work of Bram Stoker to compose his bloody narrative.