Medium is a new gaming experience for Xbox Series X

The Bloober Team title will be released soon on PC and Xbox Series X. We have a new video of its gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase.

The Medium, the new Bloober Team, has been seen in a spectacular new gameplay of its gameplay on Xbox Series X during the Xbox Games Showcase. The Microsoft event was the moment chosen to present the progress of this ambitious horror adventure in which we will travel between the underworld and the spiritual world: double reality. At the moment there is no release date.

The study has put a lot of emphasis on using the console’s SSD memory. “Thanks to the power of Xbox Series X, we can develop the game as we always imagined it. I’m not just talking about the graphics, although they certainly contribute to creating an immersive and disturbing atmosphere, but also about the gameplay ”, said its developers in the voice of Jacek Zieba, producer in the Polish studio. “Thanks to this, we were able to create a more cinematic and atmospheric experience, as well as keep the player immersed in the game, with no loading screens to break the experience.”

The game will launch on Xbox Game Pass from day one and will be fully optimized on Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X, the console that wants to answer everything

No one has to convince Phil Spencer, head of Xbox: he is convinced that Xbox Series X is in a leading position and will meet the expectations of fans: “To be honest, I feel good after seeing your event” , He said after watching the Sony broadcast on PS5. “I think the advantages of the hardware that we have managed to build are going to start to stand out as we talk more about our games, frame rates and other things.”

We are talking about an Xbox Series X that will have an 8-core CPU at 3.8 GHz, a custom Zen 2 chip and a 12 TFLOPS graphics card, the highest ever in a console. To this we add a 16 GB RAM with a bandwidth of 560 GB per second; for its part, the SSD memory that we can access will be 1 TB.

It is important to remember that all Xbox Game Studios games featured during this Xbox Game Showcase, released when they launch, will be available from launch day through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service. In this way, works like Halo: Infinite will debut in stores at the same time as this acclaimed platform for Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X. In addition, from September it will bring with it Project xCloud at no cost.

We remind you that until July 27th, all Xbox One players will have free access to over 70 demos of upcoming titles, works that we will talk about in the coming months. This initiative is part of the Summer Game Fest and, as we say, there is no small print. You can access the complete information with the list of available titles available here.



