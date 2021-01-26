Medium gets Nvidia’s Game Ready Driver with RTX

The Medium is one of the most anticipated games of this early 2021, and Nvidia today launched the GeForce Game Ready Driver, which has as one of its main highlights the ability to bring technical improvements to the game. Check out the trailer for this great launch in 4K:

The Game Ready Driver has support for GeForce RTX 30 series notebooks, in addition to ensuring that The Medium runs with Ray Tracing and DLSS. The idea is to make your terror even more immersive thanks to the lighting effects of Microsoft DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR).

The new horror project from the Blooper Team studio will be released for PC and Xbox Series X | S next January 28th. How are your expectations for him? Comment below!