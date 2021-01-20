Medium gets a new trailer focusing on its powers

There is no doubt that there are many fans excited to learn more about The Medium, a new psychological horror game that puts us in control of the medium Marianne. Fortunately, Polish developer Bloober Team has just released an unpublished trailer for the title.

This is the second trailer we see about the game, and this time, the focus is total for the protagonist and her psychic powers. Better yet, we have a demonstration of how we can use her powers to solve mysteries in the spirit world with Marianne.

For those who don’t know much about the game yet, suffice it to say that this is a third-person horror game that seems to have a lot of influence from the old franchise titles like Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

One of its biggest differentials is that you can explore two worlds at the same time, one being the physical and the other the world of spirits. Another fact that can get you excited is knowing that the game’s soundtrack was co-created by Akira Yamaoka, who worked on the Silent Hill series for most of her games.

The Medium will be released on PC, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on January 28 this year. Xbox Game Pass subscribers still have the good news that the game will be available in the PC and console catalog on launch day,