Medium buys ebook platform Glose

Medium is getting a little closer to the books by purchasing the e-book company Glose. It should be noted that Glose is similar to Medium in terms of its general structure. On Glose’s website and app users can read, buy and discuss books. Just like Medium, it is possible to share certain passages from the books on Glose.

After the integration between the two services is completed, it will be possible to reach 1.5 million books from Medium. However, users will have to subscribe to the two platforms separately. Subscribers to Medium’s monthly or annual packages will not be able to access Glose’s catalog.

Glose CEO Nicolas Princen stated that the basic idea here is to create a space where people can explore different ideas and discuss issues in depth. Speaking to CNN Business, Princen used the following statements: “After reading an article, it will be possible to purchase a book with more detailed information on the subject with a single touch.”

Medium has made its 10th acquisition with e-book platform Glose. The acquisition of Glose is of particular importance for Medium, which wants to encourage more people to pay for written content. Considering that there are books of some influential and widely read names on Medium, e-book integration becomes a little more meaningful.