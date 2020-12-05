Medical mistake he made at the beginning of the series

Grey’s Anatomy has shown us everything from love every time the plot develops romantic relationships, to the pain when the life of one of its main characters is lost. We have also experienced the intense scenes while the Gray Sloan doctors perform some complex surgery.

It is already known to all that the actors who play the characters of Grey’s Anatomy who make life in the favorite Hospital of all the fans of the series, have had the task of studying medical terminology, procedures related to the profession and the names of each instrument and equipment commonly used during the set.

It is also known that behind the production team and the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, there is a body of medical advisers who contribute to the development of the plot related to medical practice, to be made as close to reality as possible.

However, it is common for long-running productions to make production errors during the plot that is subsequently projected on screen for viewers.

And, despite the great success that Grey’s Anatomy has achieved throughout the development of its career, for which it has been praised throughout this time, the show has made some pretty big mistakes.

In particular, there is one that relates to a basic medical procedure that any medical professional could have spotted quickly and that Grey’s Anatomy completely missed.

Generally, most viewers of the medical drama have perceived that the scenes projected during the broadcast of the program are very real; however, doctors and other medical professionals have occasionally stated that the program is not as realistic as it sounds.

But the particular case that interests us is that during an episode, a patient is admitted to the hospital because a fork was stuck in her neck. At this point, Meredith had to remove the fork from her neck without damaging the rest of the area and the patient’s throat area. But first, she ordered an MRI.

However, it is likely that this performed procedure could have been a red flag for any medical professional who has seen it.

Well, in reality, the medical equipment that performs the MRI is basically made up of a large magnet; therefore, the fork would have been torn from the neck causing significant damage and endangering the life of the patient.



