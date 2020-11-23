Medical drama happened every day and its quality fell

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy debuted on ABC in 2005 as a mid-season replacement, but was so well received by critics and viewers that it has lived for more than 10 seasons and still shows no signs of stopping.

Grey’s Anatomy is directed by Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who started out as an intern at Seattle Grace Hospital along with other beloved characters like Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

Of course, the road has not been easy for the characters, who have been through a variety of tragedies, but in their quest to keep the story interesting and engaging, Grey’s Anatomy has downgraded its quality.

By the time Grey’s Anatomy season 8 rolled around, many of the main characters viewers had known since season 1 were gone, most notably George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) and Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl).

This is the moment that many Grey’s Anatomy fans have pointed to as the one where the show lost its spark, as the loss of Mark and Lexie could be felt throughout the rest of the series.

The most common complaints among Grey’s Anatomy fans are that the dynamic between the characters changed a lot after Mark and Lexie’s death and that the show lost its sense of humor, and feels more like a soap opera.



