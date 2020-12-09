MediaTek’s response to Snapdragon 888 in the next quarter

MediaTek was one of the companies that turned heads after Qualcomm announced its new flagship processor Snapdragon 888. The CEO gave the expected signal of the release of the company’s new flagship processor.

Rick Tsai, CEO of Taiwan-based MediaTek, stated that they aim to announce the new flagship processor before the Chinese New Year. This means that MediaTek’s response to Snapdragon 888 will be ready by the first quarter of 2021.

Tsai did not give any other details about MediaTek’s new flagship in its statement. However, it was stated in the previous reports that TSMC will produce the processors of MediaTek with 6 nm architecture. It is said that MediaTek had to choose the 6 nm architecture, as factories producing with 5 nm architecture carry out the production of orders from Apple and Qualcomm.

It seems likely that the processor in question is the MT6893, which has already passed benchmark tests. It is expected that new details will emerge in the coming period regarding the new MediaTek processor, which attracts attention with its single core and multi-core performance.



