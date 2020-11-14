MediaTek’s first 6 nm processor is in the performance test!

Recently, a lot of news has been coming up for MediaTek’s new processor. It was previously claimed that the company would announce the processor that came out of the first 6 nm production process. A leak has emerged confirming these claims, and the 6 nm MediaTek MT6893 processor was seen in a performance test. We can say that the results of the processor are also very satisfactory.

MediaTek’s processor that came out of the first 6 nm production process has entered the performance test!

The processor, which came out of the 6 nm fabrication process expected to come by MediaTek, came back to the agenda with a leak in social media. A Twitter user named “Digital Chat Station”, known for its leaked information before, said that MediaTek’s first 6nm processor will come from the production process and shared the performance test of the processor.

Geekbench performance test result leaked for 6 nm MediaTek processor. MediaTek MT6893; While it achieved the score of 4108 in a single core, its score in a multi-core was 11204. If we look at the features of the processor; We see that it has an 8-core structure, 2.0 GHz base frequency speed and the highest 3.0 GHz clock speed.

Let’s also say that the processor’s performance test result is compared with the Dimensity 1000+ after it.

Dimensity 1000+ processor in Geekbench test; it scored 3,745 points in a single core and 12,588 points in a multi-core. When we compare two mobile processors, the chip named MT6893 stands out from the 6 nm production process in a single core, while Dimensity 1000+ stands out in multi-core.



