MediaTek’s artificial intelligence supported TV processor!

MediaTek recently announced its new MT9602 processor for the highly preferred smart TVs.

MediaTek MT9602 features

MediaTek MT9602 will offer the latest AI-enabled Android 10 operating system and 4K HDR. This processor will be used for the first time in Motorola’s smart TV.

The new processor has a quad-core CPU based on ARM Cortex-A53 and an ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU inside. Three HDMI 2.1a compatible ports, Dolby Atmos surround sound, AV1 and AVS2 decoding, and Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 +, BBC HLG, etc. It supports multiple HDR standards such as.

The chip also includes technologies unique to MediaTek, such as AI-PQ and AI-AQ technologies that work together to optimize videos by improving image and sound quality in real time.

MediaTek Corporate Vice President Mike Chang said about the launch:

MediaTek is the number one chip provider for smart TVs worldwide. Our advanced chips and smart television technologies are designed to deliver incredible experiences by making smart television the centerpiece of smart homes. The launch of MediaTek MT9602 is a testament to our commitment to ecosystem partners to bring the latest technologies to the Indian market. I’m looking forward to Motorola televisions powered by MediaTek MT9602 that will redefine the user experience.



