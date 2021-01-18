MediaTek works variant of Dimensity 1200 with lower clock

MediaTek has really been striving to intensify the chipset competition in recent years with the launch of the Dimensity line, and after rumors that its next platform, the Dimensity 1200 (or 2000), already presents numbers superior to the Snapdragon 865, another variant of the chip.

According to a leaker Digital Chat Station publication on the social network Weibo, the Dimensity 1100 has appeared as a version of the same configuration as its powerful brother, but with a major difference in its clock.

MediaTek’s invitation confirms that the company is preparing an event related to the brand’s chipsets.

While the 1200 offers four cores clocked at up to 3.0 GHz and another four at up to 2.6 GHz, the 1100 would offer a 2.6 GHz limit on four cores and 2.0 GHz on the rest.

This would clearly represent a performance impact, but not enough for a drastic reduction. Especially taking into account that, to circumvent the clock drop, MediaTek can limit the refresh rate, leaving aside the 168 Hz support from Dimensity 1200 to 144 Hz in Dimensity 1100. Both rates on both processors would be limited for Full HD resolution.

It is also said that the DImensity 1100 would maintain support for cameras with a resolution of up to 108 MP and LPDDR4x memories for RAM and UFS 3.1 for storage, truly delivering a flagship experience and lower cost for companies that adopt the processor.

MediaTek has a major chipset event set for January 20, Wednesday of this week, so more details are expected to be revealed on the date.