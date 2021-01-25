MediaTek works for new members of Dimensity series

MediaTek announced its first processors with a 6 nm chip design, Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100, last week. The company, which prepares these processors for high-end phones, also continues to work on middle segment devices. MediaTek Dimensity will also target middle segment devices with new members of the 800 and 700 series.

It is said that the new Dimensity 800 and 700 series will be produced by TSMC, but in these series, 10 or 12 nm chip design will be preferred instead of 6 nm. While it is stated that the focus of MediaTek will be efficiency, sub-5G support and high multimedia and game performance are also among the features.

The base version of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 was produced with the 7 nm design of TSMC. The company uses TSMC’s 1 nm circuits in members of the Helio G series, such as the G35 and G25.

The new Dimensity 700 series processors are expected to be announced in the second quarter of the year. MediaTek will announce the new Dimensity 800 series processors most likely at the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021). Although MWC 2021 is planned to take place between June 28 and July 1, it should be noted that these dates can be updated according to the situation of the coronavirus outbreak.