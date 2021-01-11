MediaTek will present 6 nanometer 5G chip on January 20

MediaTek will wait for the CES 2021 dust to settle and make a big announcement next week. In a post on the social network Weibo, the company revealed an event that will take place on January 20, the date on which the firm can present its first chip made in 6-nanometer architecture.

The company’s announcement does not reveal great details about the 5G chip for smartphones that will be presented at the time. The image released by MediaTek only points to the launch of a new product for the Dimensity line with “superior technology”.

On the other hand, the rumors already indicate what is the big news that can be revealed by the company on January 20. According to speculation, the company’s first 6-nanometer chip will be the Dimensity MT689X.

Top of the line chip

According to details released by Digital Chat Station, a profile on Weibo famous for leaking industry details, MediaTek would be preparing two chips in 6 nanometers. The MT689X model may be the most powerful among the launches.

According to speculation, the chip using the new technology will be based on the Cortex-A78 core from ARM, which will deliver speeds up to 3.0 GHz. With that, the product will adopt a design similar to the Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 1080, but it should still lose in performance.

The leaks indicate that the new top of the line processor from MediaTek will perform similarly to the Snapdragon 865+. On the other hand, the trend is that the chip is cheaper than the competitors and brings a high level of performance to mobile phones with more accessible values.