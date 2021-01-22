MediaTek passed Qualcomm and became the leader

This week MediaTek launched the new Dimensity 1100 and 1200 processors with built-in 6 nm and 5G construction. The chips will soon be available on Realme mobile phones and other Chinese devices.

This Taiwanese partnership with several companies in China has yielded good results. That’s because MediaTek took the lead and is now the largest supplier of cell phone processors sold on Chinese soil.

The numbers of the consultancy CINNO Research indicate that MediaTek conquered 31.7% of the processor market in the second half of 2020. This growth can be attributed mainly to the chips of the Dimensity line.

Generally speaking, despite the 20.8% drop in the processor market in China, MediaTek managed to grow because it benefited from the fall of Huawei’s HiSilicon. Currently, the Chinese giant faces sanctions from the United States and this has made its market share shrink to 27.2%.

Qualcomm is also another company that has been losing ground in the Chinese market. Its share shrank from 30.8% in the first half of 2020 to 25.4% in the second. This basically confirms that MediaTek has been right to bet on affordable 5G phones.

The coronavirus crisis in China has also hit the cell phone market and this has caused the demand for devices from $ 100 to $ 250 (~ R $ 529 – R $ 1,322) to grow substantially. In other words, the scenario favors MediaTek.

