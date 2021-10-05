MediaTek Overtakes Qualcomm To Become Chip Market Leader

MediaTek: According to analysts at Counterpoint Research, MediaTek has become the leading company in the global chip market. For the first time in history, the Taiwanese company is responsible for manufacturing 43% of the chips available in the System-on-a-Chip (SoC) industry.

Professionals concluded that more than 40% of chips on the market are from MediaTek, unlike the 37% achieved in the last quarter. And if we go back a little further, the number is even lower: last year, the company’s share was only 26%.

Who was left behind?

Qualcomm ranks second in the industry with 28% of the total market. In third, darling Apple managed to reach 14% of mobile devices around the world. UNISOC won fourth place with 9% of the total amount – despite not being such a well-known manufacturer, it grew 5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Samsung is responsible for chips only 7% of the market, and that means a decrease of 5% compared to last year. In the survey conducted in the same quarter of 2020, HiSilicon, which made components for Huawei, had 13% of the market, but the number dropped sharply to 3% in 2021.

“MediaTek dominated the SoC smartphone market with its all-time record of 43%, driven by a competitive 5G portfolio in the mid-range segment and no major delivery restrictions,” said Counterpoint Research Research Director Dale Gai.