MediaTek MT6893 performance test revealed

Continuing to attract attention in mobile processor production, MediaTek has also been on the agenda with the performance test of the MT6893 model. The company, which accelerated the production of processors for the upper segment models, was also surprised in the performance test results of the new model.

The top models of Qualcomm production Snapdragon processors are at the top of performance. However, MediaTek is also continuing to produce recent successful models. According to reports, MediaTek MT6893 is racing with Snapdragon 865.

MediaTek MT6893 performance test

Performance test information of the model in question was released for Geekbench 4.0. However, in the information that has now emerged, it appears that the model has entered the newer version, Geekbench 5.2.5 test. It is seen that MediaTek’s remarkable processor received 886 points in a single transaction performance test on an unknown smartphone and 2948 points in a multi-transaction test. For the features, there is Cortex-A78 running at 3.0 GHz and Cortex-A55 core running at 2.0 GHz.

The highlights for the MediaTek MT6893 performance test were compared with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus, which was tested with the Redmi K30 Ultra. It is known that this processor scored 765 points in the single operation test and 2874 points in the multi operation test. Thus, it is seen that the future processor has a higher performance than the processor in use.

Snapdragon, on the other hand, scored 886 points in the single processing test and 3104 points in the multitasking test in the same test. The processor entered this test with the OnePlus 8.

It is stated that TSMC also plays a role in the production of the processor in the news. The model, which has a 6 nm fabrication process, will also bring LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 support to users. In addition, it is said that models with this processor will be more affordable than models with Snapdragon 865.



