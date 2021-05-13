MediaTek Launches Dimensity 900, 5G Chip Targeting Cost-Effectiveness

MediaTek announced today (13) the Dimensity 900 chip, which is aimed at intermediate phones with 5G. The model promises to be a new option for manufacturers looking for cost-benefit and will begin to hit the market soon.

The component is MediaTek’s first intermediary produced in the 6 nanometer architecture, also used in the top-of-the-line Dimensity 1200 chip. In terms of specifications, the product has eight ARM processing cores and support for technologies that are gaining space in the market. cost-effective devices.

The Dimensity 900 is built with two 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex A78 performance cores and six 2 GHz Cortex A55, focused on energy efficiency. The graphics processing is done by a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

120 Hz screen and 108 MP camera

The new chip from MediaTek supports screens with Full HD + resolution and a frequency of 120 Hz. In terms of cameras, manufacturers can equip cell phones based on the component with quadruple sets of sensors, in addition to using a main module with 108 MP.

The Dimensity 900 also features Imagiq 5.0 image processing technology, which delivers 4K and HDR videos. The platform also supports HyperEngine, a MediaTek solution package that enhances the gaming experience and provides support for calls during gameplay.

In terms of connectivity, the Dimensity 900 has support for up to two SIM chips with 5G. In addition, the component works with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO technology.

The first phones with the new MediaTek chip will hit the market later this quarter. As MWC 2021 will take place in June, we may have a cell phone equipped with the Dimensity 900 appearing at the fair.