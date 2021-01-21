MediaTek launches Dimensity 1100 and 1200

MediaTek recently presented its first two chips made in 6-nanometer architecture and that will appear in cell phones during 2021, the Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200. The components bring specifications capable of supporting cell phones in the premium intermediate segment and also some more powerful models, guaranteeing manufacturers a modest alternative to the Snapdragon 888.

Dimensity 1200

The most powerful chip between the two solutions is the octa-core Dimensity 1200, which brings up to 25% more energy efficiency than the previous high-end model from MediaTek. The component has a design based on the Cortex-A78 operating at 3.0 GHz, in addition to bringing three versions of the core operating at 2.6 GHz and four more Cortex-A55 2.0 GHz aimed at basic tasks.

The chip also features a nine-core Mali G77 GPU and an APU that delivers 10% more performance than previous solutions. The Dimensity 1200 also comes with an integrated 5G modem, but it does not support connection to millimeter waves.

The Dimensity 1200 works with camera sets with up to three 200 MP, 32 MP and 16 MP sensors, and makes 4K recordings with HDR enabled. The chip specifications also include support for screens with 90 Hz QHD + resolution or Full HD + with up to 168 Hz frequency.

Dimensity 1100

The Dimensity 1100 is also an octa-core chip made in 6 nanometers, but has a different design from the more powerful model. The component has four A78 cores operating at 2.6 GHz and four more Cortex-A55 at 2.0 GHz.

In terms of functionality, the chip also has some cuts to offer a better cost-benefit ratio. The Dimensity 1100 works with cameras up to 108 MP and supports 144Hz Full HD + screens, but still brings the enhanced APU present in the most powerful model and also an integrated 5G modem.

Availability

The first phones equipped with MediaTek chips will be launched in late March and are expected to hit shelves in early April. Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo have already confirmed that they are working on smartphones with Dimensity 1100 and 1200.