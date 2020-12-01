Mediatek is in competition with its new 6nm processor!

Mediatek had announced its new processors with its recent promotion. In the presentation, we saw the Mediatek 700 5G processor, which brings 5G to the middle segment, and the MT8195 and MT8192 processors that will power the Chromebooks. Now, we see that the newly emerged benchmark score belongs to a processor with the killer Snapdragon 865.

Mediatek will surpass Snapdragon 865 with new 6nm processor

Mediatek’s new processor offers better performance than Snapdragon 865 according to AnTuTu test. The CPU’s score has also appeared in Geekbench, another benchmark application recently. The closest competitor of the processor called Mediatek MT6893 is Snapdragon 865, which makes it a killer.

We learned from the details previously revealed that the processor will run at 3.0GHz. If we sum up the information we have obtained so far: The MT6893 will have eight-core processing power, including four Cortex A78 and four Cortex A55. It will be accompanied by the Mali-G77 GPU, it is not yet known how many cores the graphics unit will have. Mediatek managed to get a total of 6,22,409 points from the AnTuTu test with its new 6nm processor. Snapdragon 865 scored 6.11.419 points in the same test.

Claims that the Realme X7, which will go on sale in India, may be the first phone to use this processor are being discussed. It seems that we will start to see the processors that bring 5G technology to the middle segment more often.



